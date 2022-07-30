NY Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny and hot;90;64;SSE;6;49%;5%;9

Binghamton;Plenty of sun;80;62;SSW;5;58%;14%;9

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;84;68;S;7;53%;3%;9

Central Park;Mostly sunny;87;73;S;2;44%;27%;9

Dansville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;ESE;4;52%;3%;9

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;84;66;SSE;7;56%;4%;9

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;83;73;SSW;6;56%;27%;9

Elmira;Sunshine and warm;87;59;SW;4;54%;13%;9

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;86;73;SSW;7;46%;27%;9

Fort Drum;Partial sunshine;83;65;SSE;8;60%;5%;9

Fulton;Sunshine and warmer;84;64;E;4;62%;4%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;84;58;WSW;5;59%;4%;9

Islip;Mostly sunny;85;73;SSW;8;50%;26%;9

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;84;62;S;5;55%;9%;9

Jamestown;Sunshine and warmer;80;61;SE;6;61%;4%;9

Massena;Partly sunny;82;62;SSW;9;61%;5%;8

Montauk;Mostly sunny;82;72;SW;4;62%;27%;9

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;86;64;SSW;5;50%;26%;9

Monticello;Mostly sunny;83;62;WNW;6;55%;24%;9

New York;Mostly sunny;85;75;S;7;46%;26%;9

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;S;10;46%;27%;9

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;87;74;S;7;40%;27%;9

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;87;67;S;6;56%;25%;9

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSW;9;52%;2%;9

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSW;8;62%;5%;8

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;85;65;W;5;54%;5%;9

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;85;60;WSW;6;56%;6%;8

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;87;65;S;3;51%;23%;9

Rochester;Mostly sunny;86;65;SSE;6;57%;4%;9

Rome;Mostly sunny;84;62;E;4;61%;4%;9

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;79;52;S;7;62%;6%;9

Shirley;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSW;7;53%;27%;9

Syracuse;Lots of sun, warmer;87;67;SE;5;51%;5%;9

Watertown;Mostly sunny;82;64;SSE;7;59%;5%;9

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;83;62;SSW;5;57%;5%;9

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;83;67;SW;6;56%;27%;9

White Plains;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSW;5;51%;27%;9

