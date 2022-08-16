NY Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A couple of showers;79;62;NNW;7;56%;91%;4 Binghamton;A shower;74;56;N;7;62%;88%;4 Buffalo;A shower or two;75;61;S;6;65%;88%;8 Central Park;Breezy with a shower;81;65;SSW;16;48%;64%;6 Dansville;Brief showers;77;56;WNW;4;67%;92%;4 Dunkirk;A shower or two;76;60;SSE;6;65%;89%;5 East Hampton;A couple of showers;76;65;SSE;20;60%;97%;3 Elmira;A shower or two;79;53;NNW;5;66%;90%;5 Farmingdale;Breezy with a shower;79;63;S;15;49%;64%;5 Fort Drum;Showers;77;58;N;7;65%;95%;3 Fulton;A few showers;78;60;WNW;5;69%;92%;6 Glens Falls;A couple of showers;73;55;NNW;6;78%;94%;4 Islip;Breezy with a shower;79;64;S;15;50%;64%;4 Ithaca;A shower or two;76;56;N;5;66%;88%;6 Jamestown;A shower or two;70;54;N;5;80%;90%;5 Massena;A couple of showers;75;57;NW;8;71%;90%;3 Montauk;A couple of showers;74;66;SW;19;68%;97%;2 Montgomery;A stray shower;78;56;NE;7;54%;77%;6 Monticello;A shower or two;76;55;WNW;6;61%;90%;5 New York;Breezy with a shower;81;65;SSW;14;46%;64%;6 New York Jfk;Breezy with a shower;81;66;S;15;47%;64%;5 New York Lga;Breezy with a shower;81;68;SSW;15;43%;64%;5 Newburgh;Some sun, a shower;81;59;ESE;7;56%;68%;6 Niagara Falls;A shower or two;78;62;SE;7;61%;88%;7 Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;79;59;NW;7;65%;90%;3 Penn (Yan);A shower or two;76;59;NW;5;66%;91%;5 Plattsburgh;A little rain;72;57;NW;9;76%;93%;2 Poughkeepsie;Not as warm;78;58;ESE;6;55%;73%;3 Rochester;An afternoon shower;78;58;W;7;69%;78%;5 Rome;Rainy times;75;59;NNW;5;74%;99%;4 Saranac Lake;Rain, not as warm;68;52;NNW;5;79%;96%;2 Shirley;A couple of showers;79;63;SSE;16;53%;97%;4 Syracuse;A few showers;80;62;W;6;60%;93%;4 Watertown;Showers;79;59;NNE;6;63%;95%;3 Wellsville;A few showers;72;53;WNW;5;67%;93%;6 Westhampton Beach;A couple of showers;77;60;SSE;14;58%;97%;3 White Plains;Breezy with a shower;77;61;SSW;15;59%;64%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather