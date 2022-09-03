NY Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;NNW;5;68%;76%;5 Binghamton;A stray thunderstorm;78;63;ESE;5;79%;93%;4 Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;76;64;ENE;7;78%;99%;2 Central Park;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;86;70;S;2;64%;74%;5 Dansville;A t-storm in spots;79;64;E;5;81%;96%;2 Dunkirk;A couple of t-storms;76;67;ESE;6;79%;100%;2 East Hampton;A t-storm around;80;68;SSW;7;66%;79%;4 Elmira;A stray thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;4;82%;98%;4 Farmingdale;A t-storm around;83;69;S;9;65%;64%;5 Fort Drum;A couple of showers;68;57;NE;9;87%;95%;2 Fulton;A t-storm in spots;75;62;N;6;84%;96%;2 Glens Falls;A t-storm around;78;58;NNE;4;79%;65%;4 Islip;A t-storm around;83;70;S;9;62%;49%;5 Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;77;63;ESE;5;85%;97%;4 Jamestown;A shower and t-storm;71;62;ESE;5;89%;99%;2 Massena;Mostly cloudy;63;54;ENE;9;87%;44%;1 Montauk;A t-storm around;78;69;SSW;4;72%;79%;6 Montgomery;A p.m. t-storm;85;63;NNE;5;65%;80%;5 Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;NNE;6;68%;80%;4 New York;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;86;70;SSE;8;60%;74%;5 New York Jfk;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;72;SSW;10;66%;73%;5 New York Lga;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;74;S;8;58%;73%;5 Newburgh;A p.m. t-storm;88;65;ENE;6;65%;80%;4 Niagara Falls;A thunderstorm;74;63;E;8;80%;99%;2 Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;62;56;NNE;6;99%;88%;1 Penn (Yan);A stray thunderstorm;78;64;NNE;4;82%;95%;2 Plattsburgh;A t-shower in spots;63;54;NNW;8;82%;55%;2 Poughkeepsie;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;88;65;E;4;61%;91%;4 Rochester;A t-storm in spots;74;63;ENE;7;85%;97%;2 Rome;A stray thunderstorm;80;62;ENE;4;80%;98%;3 Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;68;52;ENE;4;91%;94%;1 Shirley;A t-storm around;83;68;S;8;64%;55%;5 Syracuse;A thunderstorm;80;64;WSW;6;75%;99%;2 Watertown;A couple of showers;69;57;NE;10;85%;95%;2 Wellsville;A shower and t-storm;78;64;E;5;76%;99%;2 Westhampton Beach;A t-storm around;81;65;SSW;7;69%;49%;5 White Plains;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;69;S;6;69%;75%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather