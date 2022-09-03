Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;NNW;5;68%;76%;5

Binghamton;A stray thunderstorm;78;63;ESE;5;79%;93%;4

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;76;64;ENE;7;78%;99%;2

Central Park;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;86;70;S;2;64%;74%;5

Dansville;A t-storm in spots;79;64;E;5;81%;96%;2

Dunkirk;A couple of t-storms;76;67;ESE;6;79%;100%;2

East Hampton;A t-storm around;80;68;SSW;7;66%;79%;4

Elmira;A stray thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;4;82%;98%;4

Farmingdale;A t-storm around;83;69;S;9;65%;64%;5

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;68;57;NE;9;87%;95%;2

Fulton;A t-storm in spots;75;62;N;6;84%;96%;2

Glens Falls;A t-storm around;78;58;NNE;4;79%;65%;4

Islip;A t-storm around;83;70;S;9;62%;49%;5

Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;77;63;ESE;5;85%;97%;4

Jamestown;A shower and t-storm;71;62;ESE;5;89%;99%;2

Massena;Mostly cloudy;63;54;ENE;9;87%;44%;1

Montauk;A t-storm around;78;69;SSW;4;72%;79%;6

Montgomery;A p.m. t-storm;85;63;NNE;5;65%;80%;5

Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;NNE;6;68%;80%;4

New York;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;86;70;SSE;8;60%;74%;5

New York Jfk;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;72;SSW;10;66%;73%;5

New York Lga;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;74;S;8;58%;73%;5

Newburgh;A p.m. t-storm;88;65;ENE;6;65%;80%;4

Niagara Falls;A thunderstorm;74;63;E;8;80%;99%;2

Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;62;56;NNE;6;99%;88%;1

Penn (Yan);A stray thunderstorm;78;64;NNE;4;82%;95%;2

Plattsburgh;A t-shower in spots;63;54;NNW;8;82%;55%;2

Poughkeepsie;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;88;65;E;4;61%;91%;4

Rochester;A t-storm in spots;74;63;ENE;7;85%;97%;2

Rome;A stray thunderstorm;80;62;ENE;4;80%;98%;3

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;68;52;ENE;4;91%;94%;1

Shirley;A t-storm around;83;68;S;8;64%;55%;5

Syracuse;A thunderstorm;80;64;WSW;6;75%;99%;2

Watertown;A couple of showers;69;57;NE;10;85%;95%;2

Wellsville;A shower and t-storm;78;64;E;5;76%;99%;2

Westhampton Beach;A t-storm around;81;65;SSW;7;69%;49%;5

White Plains;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;69;S;6;69%;75%;4

