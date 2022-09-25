NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A shower;68;50;S;9;70%;84%;2 Binghamton;A couple of showers;61;47;SW;14;78%;89%;3 Buffalo;Windy with showers;59;54;WSW;19;81%;99%;1 Central Park;Breezy with some sun;74;58;WSW;15;57%;22%;4 Dansville;Cloudy and windy;62;52;SW;19;75%;70%;1 Dunkirk;Windy with showers;60;54;WSW;20;78%;100%;1 East Hampton;Breezy in the a.m.;73;60;SW;12;65%;39%;5 Elmira;Breezy with a shower;63;49;SW;14;73%;86%;3 Farmingdale;Breezy;75;58;SW;14;56%;27%;4 Fort Drum;A couple of showers;62;51;SW;19;84%;99%;1 Fulton;Rainy times;62;51;SSW;17;83%;99%;1 Glens Falls;Breezy with showers;66;46;SSW;13;83%;98%;2 Islip;Winds subsiding;75;58;SW;15;57%;26%;4 Ithaca;A couple of showers;62;49;SW;14;79%;91%;3 Jamestown;A couple of showers;55;47;SW;19;90%;99%;1 Massena;A couple of showers;63;52;SSW;8;83%;98%;1 Montauk;Clouds and sun;72;63;SW;11;70%;39%;5 Montgomery;A shower in spots;71;47;SW;10;67%;47%;4 Monticello;A couple of showers;66;46;SW;14;69%;87%;4 New York;Partly sunny, breezy;74;58;SW;15;54%;21%;4 New York Jfk;Winds subsiding;76;60;SW;16;55%;24%;4 New York Lga;Breezy;75;60;SW;14;52%;23%;4 Newburgh;A shower in places;71;51;SSW;9;67%;47%;3 Niagara Falls;Windy with showers;61;53;WSW;20;78%;100%;1 Ogdensburg;Cloudy with showers;63;54;S;9;83%;99%;1 Penn (Yan);Breezy with a shower;63;52;SW;15;74%;96%;1 Plattsburgh;Times of rain;66;50;SSW;7;83%;100%;1 Poughkeepsie;A shower in spots;72;50;SSW;8;66%;49%;4 Rochester;A couple of showers;60;52;SW;19;88%;98%;1 Rome;Breezy with showers;62;50;SSW;13;83%;99%;2 Saranac Lake;Cloudy with showers;59;46;SSW;5;88%;99%;1 Shirley;Breezy;73;56;SW;14;62%;28%;4 Syracuse;A couple of showers;66;53;SW;14;72%;94%;1 Watertown;Windy with showers;62;53;SW;18;86%;100%;1 Wellsville;A couple of showers;58;49;SW;18;78%;99%;2 Westhampton Beach;Winds subsiding;73;54;SW;14;67%;40%;5 White Plains;Breezy in the a.m.;73;54;WSW;12;62%;36%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather