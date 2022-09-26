NY Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;SSW;8;60%;67%;2

Binghamton;A p.m. shower or two;57;46;SW;10;78%;78%;1

Buffalo;A couple of showers;58;51;WNW;15;82%;99%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;W;5;45%;21%;5

Dansville;A shower;59;50;WSW;9;80%;97%;1

Dunkirk;Heavy showers;58;52;WNW;13;79%;99%;1

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;72;58;W;9;54%;25%;5

Elmira;A stray shower;59;48;SW;9;75%;85%;1

Farmingdale;Sunshine and breezy;73;54;W;13;43%;22%;5

Fort Drum;Showers;59;49;SW;11;88%;99%;1

Fulton;A couple of showers;60;50;SW;9;83%;98%;2

Glens Falls;An afternoon shower;64;48;SSW;8;75%;92%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;55;W;14;44%;22%;5

Ithaca;A couple of showers;59;48;SW;10;80%;98%;1

Jamestown;Heavy showers;52;46;W;12;96%;99%;1

Massena;A few showers;59;48;SW;10;86%;91%;1

Montauk;Mostly sunny;71;60;W;7;57%;28%;5

Montgomery;Clouds and sun;68;45;WSW;8;57%;30%;4

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;46;W;8;64%;44%;2

New York;More sun than clouds;72;54;WSW;11;43%;20%;5

New York Jfk;Breezy with some sun;73;56;W;14;43%;22%;4

New York Lga;Breezy;72;56;W;14;41%;21%;4

Newburgh;Clouds and sunshine;69;48;SW;9;59%;28%;4

Niagara Falls;A couple of showers;59;51;WNW;11;80%;98%;1

Ogdensburg;A few showers;61;50;SW;9;83%;95%;2

Penn (Yan);A couple of showers;59;51;SW;11;76%;88%;1

Plattsburgh;A few showers;63;50;SW;8;75%;93%;1

Poughkeepsie;Sun and clouds;70;48;SW;7;55%;39%;4

Rochester;A shower or two;59;51;W;13;84%;95%;2

Rome;A morning shower;60;50;SW;8;80%;83%;1

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;57;45;WSW;8;86%;94%;1

Shirley;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;W;11;49%;23%;5

Syracuse;A few showers;63;51;SW;12;72%;98%;1

Watertown;Showers, some heavy;60;49;SW;10;87%;100%;1

Wellsville;A couple of showers;55;48;WSW;11;82%;95%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;52;W;13;50%;23%;5

White Plains;Partly sunny;71;51;W;9;49%;22%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather