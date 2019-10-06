NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

