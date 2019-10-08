NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
347 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late tonight through Friday
afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to
50 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
