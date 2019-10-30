NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
342 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
EDT Thursday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
EDT Thursday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
EDT Thursday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM
EDT Thursday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather