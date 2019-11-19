NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather