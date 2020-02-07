NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and
seas 12 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and
seas 12 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
expected and seas 3 to 5 feet across the western Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
expected and seas 3 to 5 feet across the western Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and
seas 12 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and
seas 12 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt
expected and seas 3 to 6 feet across the eastern Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt
expected and seas 3 to 6 feet across the eastern Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt
expected and seas 3 to 6 feet across the eastern Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt
expected and seas 3 to 6 feet across the eastern Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
expected and seas 3 to 5 feet across the western Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
expected and seas 3 to 5 feet across the western Long Island
Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather