NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and

seas 12 to 18 feet expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt

expected and seas 3 to 5 feet across the western Long Island

Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt

expected and seas 3 to 6 feet across the eastern Long Island

Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

