NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
356 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
