NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

346 PM EST Mon Feb 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to

7 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound and the bays of Long Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

