NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
