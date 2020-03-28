NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
355 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and New York Harbor.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
