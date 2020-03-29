NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
427 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
