NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

407 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 3 to

6 ft expected on eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on western Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

