NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kts with gusts to 40 kts. Seas 7 to

10 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Vineyard Sound and

Buzzards Bay. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Rhode Island

Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY

to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block

Island.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

