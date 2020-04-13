NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
_____
STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
349 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts 55 to 60 kt and seas
13 to 19 ft expected. 5 to 7 ft on the western Long Island
Sound, and 4 to 7 ft in NY Harbor.
* WHERE...New York Harbor, Long Island Sound West of New Haven
CT/Port Jefferson NY, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY
out 20 nm and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts 55 to 60 kt and seas
15 to 20 ft expected. 5 to 10 ft on the eastern Long Island
Sound, and 3 to 5 ft in Gardiners Bay.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk
Point NY out 20 nm and Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet
NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
16 to 21 feet expected.
* WHERE...Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal
Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20
nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
