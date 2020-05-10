NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm

and Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

