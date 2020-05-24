NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
