NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

247 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Moriches Inlet to Montauk

Point NY...

At 247 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 44 nm south of Dering Harbor to

34 nm south of Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 15 knots.

Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4042 7156 4028 7194 4006 7265 4030 7302

4059 7211

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Moriches Inlet to Montauk

Point NY...

At 247 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 44 nm south of Dering Harbor to

34 nm south of Westhampton Beach, moving southeast at 15 knots.

Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4042 7156 4028 7194 4006 7265 4030 7302

4059 7211

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather