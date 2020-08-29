NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

332 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Winds of 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to

5 ft expected. Wind direction SW this afternoon into this

evening and then NW late tonight through Sunday.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

