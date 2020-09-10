NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1016 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Fire Island Inlet to Moriches

Inlet NY...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 1015 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 10 nm southwest of Long Island

Sound to 24 nm south of Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at 20

knots.

Locations impacted include...

Long Island Sound, Westhampton Beach, Westbrook Center, Dering Harbor

and Stonington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4135 7206 4140 7196 4107 7186 4060 7150

4017 7260 4083 7269 4088 7255 4089 7257

4091 7265 4100 7257 4096 7271 4123 7275

4129 7241 4139 7234 4130 7229 4135 7213

4132 7212 4150 7204

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather