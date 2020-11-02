NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
310 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft on Long Island Sound.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather