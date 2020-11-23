NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

422 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. Most frequent gales expected this

afternoon into this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. Most frequent gales expected this

afternoon into this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,

becoming west to northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

