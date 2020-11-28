NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

317 PM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet possible on Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

