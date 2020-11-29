NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

312 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather