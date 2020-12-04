NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

422 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather