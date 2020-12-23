NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Storm

Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

13 to 18 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night

through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

