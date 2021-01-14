NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 353 PM EST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather