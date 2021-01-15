NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 404 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Rhode Island Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Rhode Island Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Rhode Island Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Rhode Island Sound, Block Island Sound and Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather