NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

338 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have fallen below small craft levels. An occaional

gust to 25kt can not be ruled out early this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

