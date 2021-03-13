NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 326 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather