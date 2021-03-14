NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 314 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, light accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 2 AM to noon EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises mariners to check and ensure all life saving devices remain free of ice. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.