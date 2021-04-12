NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 406 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather