NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, New York Harbor, and Long Island Sound East of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut

River.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, New York Harbor, and Long Island Sound East of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut

River.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather