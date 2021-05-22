NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet expected, mainly in southeast swell.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet expected, mainly in southeast swell.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather