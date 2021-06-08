NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

856 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021

Patchy dense fog will continue over the ocean waters through 11

am. When encountering dense fog, boaters should reduce speed, keep

a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep your

navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should

consider seeking safe harbor.

