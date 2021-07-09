NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ TROPICAL STORM WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 440 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. Waves 2 to 3 feet on Boston Harbor and 3 to 6 feet on Narragansett Bay. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds expected from this morning until mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. Waves 2 to 3 feet on Boston Harbor and 3 to 6 feet on Narragansett Bay. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds expected from this morning until mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather