NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 338 AM EDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather