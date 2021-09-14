NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

447 PM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to

5 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 2 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

