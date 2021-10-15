NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. Seas of 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming northwest Saturday night. Seas of 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather