NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays, and Fire Island

Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson and New Haven

east to Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic

and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

