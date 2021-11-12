NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 341 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. There may be a few occasional gusts to 35 kt today. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather