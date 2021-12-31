NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 1040 PM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT\/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT\/Port Jefferson NY, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. 