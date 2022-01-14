NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 259 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, light accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises mariners to check and ensure all life saving devices remain free of ice. 