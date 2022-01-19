NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather