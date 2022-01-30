NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 322 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until noon EST today. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves around 1 foot. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather