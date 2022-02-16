NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM

EST THURSDAY...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the

Storm Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt

and seas 10 to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM

EST Thursday. For the Storm Watch, from Thursday evening

through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected on eastern

Long Island Sound. For the Storm Watch, south winds 30 to 35 kt

with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet possible on eastern

Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas

3 to 5 feet possible on western Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather