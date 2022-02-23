NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners

Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

