NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 346 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the Connecticut River, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather