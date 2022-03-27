NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt today.

Becoming northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt tonight

into Monday night. Occasional wind gusts up to 35 kt Monday

evening into Monday night. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

into Monday night.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather