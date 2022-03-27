NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 337 AM EDT Sun Mar 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt today. Becoming northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt tonight into Monday night. Occasional wind gusts up to 35 kt Monday evening into Monday night. Seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. into Monday night. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather